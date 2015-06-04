Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
LONDON World number one Novak Djokovic will bid for a record fourth successive ATP World Tour Finals crown in London later this year after becoming the first man to qualify for the season-ender.
Five-times Australian Open champion Djokovic reached the French Open semi-finals by crushing Rafa Nadal on Wednesday and has been virtually unbeatable this season and is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run.
Serbian 28-year-old Djokovic is looking to become the eighth man in history to complete a career grand slam by winning the French Open this week.
Djokovic won the elite ATP Tour Finals for the first time in Shanghai in 2008 and has a hat-trick of titles in London, last year gaining a walkover against injured Roger Federer.
"I had a great start to 2015 so I am really happy to have qualified so early. I hope I will have a great finish to the year too; I love playing at The O2," Djokovic said.
London's O2 Arena has hosted the event since 2009.
U.S. athletics officials want to study the ramifications of a controversial European proposal that would lead to the rewriting of world records, given it would also affect those that have never failed doping tests.