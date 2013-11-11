Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's final singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Maria Francisca Perello, girlfriend of Rafael Nadal of Spain, watches him play against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's final singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after breaking the serve of Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's final singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Novak Djokovic gave Rafa Nadal a masterclass in power and precision to defend his title at the ATP World Tour Finals, crushing the world No. 1 6-3 6-4 in the final on Monday.

The Serb dominated rom start to finish, winning the pair's 39th career meeting with surprising ease.

He began the final as if with a point to prove after losing his No.1 ranking to the Spaniard in October.

Playing immaculate tennis, Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead, only to lose the next three games as Nadal began to unwind.

Djokovic edged in front again and broke in jaw-dropping style in the eighth game, haring across the baseline to produce an inch-perfect lob before stealing in to the net where he won a quickfire exchange of volleys.

Uncharacteristic errors from the Nadal racket allowed Djokovic to seize complete control early in the second set as the world number two looked to be running away with it.

Nadal dug himself out of trouble at 2-4 as Djokovic moved in for the kill, saving two break points, but there was no way back as the Serb sealed a comprehensive victory on his third match point.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ed Osmond)