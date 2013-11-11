McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
LONDON American duo Bob and Mike Bryan's incredible year ended in disapppointment when they were beaten by Spain's Fernando Verdasco and David Marrero in the ATP Tour Finals doubles final on Monday.
Verdasco and Marrero, the sixth seeds, upset the favourites 7-5 6-7(3) 10-7 as the title went to a Spanish pair for the second successive year following the triumph of Marcel Granollers and Mark Lopez 12 months ago.
The Californian Bryan twins were looking to win their 12th title of 2013 and surpass the 11 they won in 2007 and 2010, but the world's top-ranked pair were edged out in a match tiebreak.
They did at least end the year at No. 1 for a ninth time in 11 seasons having won the first three majors of 2013 before their "calendar" grand slam hopes ended at the U.S. Open where they lost in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing Tony Goodson)
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.