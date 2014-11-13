Andy Murray of Britain returns the ball during his tennis match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Roger Federer annihilated Andy Murray 6-0 6-1 to seal top spot in Group B at the ATP World Tour Finals on Thursday and send the shell-shocked home favourite crashing out of the tournament.

Murray managed only eight points in the first set as his hopes of reaching the semi-finals disappeared.

Federer led 6-0 5-0 and 30-0 on Murray's serve and missed a simple volley that would have given him three match points for a so-called 'double bagel'.

Murray battled back and finally won a game to huge cheers from the sell-out O2 crowd, although his respite was a brief one as Federer wrapped up a 55-minute win.

Kei Nishikori's earlier three-set win over alternate David Ferrer ensured Federer had reached the semi-finals even before taking to court against Murray, while the Briton knew only a straight sets win would be enough for him.

Federer ended any confusion in emphatic style, handing out a fearful first-set beating to the man who he lost to in the Olympic singles final at Wimbledon in 2012.

Cracking winners at will against a demoralised Murray, the 33-year-old Swiss maestro silenced the Murray fans in the crowd with a formidable onslaught.

It was Murray's worst defeat since losing to Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-0 in 2007.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)