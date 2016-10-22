David Goffin's hopes of qualifying for the ATP World Tour Finals suffered a setback when he lost 7-5 2-6 7-5 to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals of the Antwerp Open on Saturday.

The Belgian top seed, playing in front of a home crowd, looked poised to reach the final after winning the second set but fell in a tense decider.

Schwartzman will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the final after he recovered to beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 3-6 7-5 6-2.

Goffin is 10th in the ATP race standings and still in contention for one of the three spots still available for the prestigious eight-man season-ender in London in November.

With seventh-placed Rafael Nadal having ended his season, France's Gael Monfils, Austrian Dominic Thiem and Czech Tomas Berdych currently occupy the three available places, with Goffin just outside the cut-off point.

He could still qualify with strong showings next week in Basel and in Paris the week after.

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic have already qualified.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)