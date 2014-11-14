Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the 2014 ATP World Tour Number 1 Award trophy at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his tennis match against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Novak Djokovic added another processional victory to the lengthening list at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-2 6-2 demolition of subdued Czech Tomas Berdych on Friday.

The Serb was virtually guaranteed a semi-final berth before walking on court at the O2 Arena, but made doubly sure by cruising past Berdych in little more than an hour.

A day after Roger Federer dropped only one game beating home favourite Andy Murray to win Group B, Djokovic was also in ruthless mood to top Group A and guarantee ending the year ranked as world number one for the third time.

Seven-times grand slam champion Djokovic has now topped the closing standings for three of the last four years.

"To be able to stand next to this trophy and to have the crown for all the achievements in this 12 months, it's very fulfilling and it's a joy," Djokovic said after being presented with the year-end number one trophy in front of a parade of former world number ones including his coach Boris Becker.

"The tournament is not over. I have maybe a few hours of celebration and then turning back to the semi-finals and preparing for it."

Djokovic's 30th indoor victory in succession since the ATP World Tour Finals in 2012, lined up another meeting with Japan's Kei Nishikori after the Japanese debutant was second in Group B.

Of the 11 round-robin matches played at the tournament this year only one has gone to a deciding set and Berdych never really looked like putting up much resistance, slipping 4-0 behind in the opening set.

"I think it just shows how great he is, how well he has played during the whole season," Berdych said of Djokovic's confirmation at year-end number one.

Later on Friday Stanislas Wawrinka should set up a semi-final against fellow Swiss Roger Federer when he concludes the group action against Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Wawrinka will go through providing he avoids a heavy defeat.

(Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)