Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning his tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Home favourite Andy Murray stayed afloat at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 7-5 defeat of big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic on Tuesday.

After losing to Japan's Kei Nishikori in his opening Group B match at the season's finale on Sunday, Murray knew only a win against Raonic would keep his hopes alive and he duly delivered with a solid display at a jam-packed 02 Arena.

Murray needed one break of serve to clinch the opening set and struck again at 5-5 in the second as Raonic faltered.

He clinched victory in one hour 31 minutes and on his second match point and will now go into his final Group B match against six-times champion Roger Federer on Thursday with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Federer is top of the group with a 100 percent record after beating Nishikori earlier.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)