Andy Murray of Britain stretches for a return during his men's singles tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles tennis match during the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Kei Nishikori has made a habit of breaking new ground in his short tennis career and the 24-year-old Japanese was at it again on Sunday with a stunning debut at the ATP World Tour Finals.

An emphatic 6-4 6-4 victory over Andy Murray was his first in four matches against the Scot and set the young trailblazer up for an electrifying end to a memorable year in which he became the first Asian male to reach a grand slam final.

If he scales the heights he achieved against Murray in his following round-robin matches against six-times winner Roger Federer and fellow newcomer Milos Raonic, a title challenge at the elite year-ender will be within Nishikori's grasp.

"I hope so. That's what I'm trying to aim for," the Florida-based Nishikori told reporters. "But there's still a long way to go to the final and to win it."

Already the top-ranked Asian male ever, the world number five showed against Murray he belongs in exhalted company and that September's run to the U.S. Open final was no flash in the pan - not that many seriously thought it was.

Project 45, the tag associated with the Japanese since he was a promising teenager, now looks in need of updating.

That was a mission to make him Japan's highest-ranked player, surpassing the 45th ranking achieved by Shuzo Matsuoka in 1992. Project 1 as a new target does not sound so fanciful.

With former French Open champion Michael Chang now calling the shots as part of his entourage, Nishikori's full potential is being unleashed to devastating effect.

Far from the tallest, or most powerful, member of the world's top 10, few can match him for intensity and aggression.

Murray had easily beaten Nishikori in their three previous meetings, but on Sunday, in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena, he was out-hit and out-manoeuvred by a player consistently quickest to the punch.

Despite his slender frame, Nishikori's average groundstroke speed was 75mph, nearly 10mph more than Murray.

In the first set he marmalised one Murray second serve with a forehand winner clocked at 110mph.

There was little Murray could do apart from scamper around and hope the typhoon on the other side of the net would blow itself out, but even when he battled back from 1-4 in the second set to level at 4-4, there was to be no escape.

Nishikori simply pressed the accelerator again and put a weary-looking former Wimbledon champion away - if not out of the tournament.

"I think he hasn't made big changes to technique or any of his shots particularly, but he's playing with more confidence," Murray told reporters. "Because of that, he's able to take more chances and be a little bit more aggressive.

"He's always been a tough guy to play against because, from the back of the court, he's able to take the ball early. He can change direction of the ball.

"He's got a lot of talent in his hand. But with the extra confidence, he's a bit more consistent throughout the course of the match, as well."

That confidence comes from regular wins against the world's best. In New York he beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, in Miami he beat Federer and in Madrid he should have beaten Rafa Nadal on clay before injury struck.

A gentle soul off court, Nishikori said it took him a while to shrug off the natural respect he has for the senior players.

But, as Murray discovered on Sunday, that no longer holds him back.

"The first time I played Roger, I couldn't play anything because I respected him too much," Nishikori said at a news conference liberally sprinkled with Japanese media.

"I wasn't going for a win actually. I was just happy to play tennis against my idol. That was one of the problems I had.

"But now I've become mentally strong. I don't think I can't beat these guys, because I've been beating those top-10 guys already."

