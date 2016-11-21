Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON List of men who have finished the year ranked number one since computer rankings were introduced in 1973
1973 - Ilie Nastase (Romania)
1974 - Jimmy Connors (U.S.)
1975 - Connors
1976 - Connors
1977 - Connors
1978 - Connors
1979 - Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
1980 - Borg
1981 - John McEnroe (U.S.)
1982 - McEnroe
1983 - McEnroe
1984 - McEnroe
1985 - Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
1986 - Lendl
1987 - Lendl
1988 - Mats Wilander (Sweden)
1989 - Lendl
1990 - Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
1991 - Edberg
1992 - Jim Courier (U.S.)
1993 - Pete Sampras (U.S)
1994 - Sampras
1995 - Sampras
1996 - Sampras
1997 - Sampras
1998 - Sampras
1999 - Andre Agassi (U.S.)
2000 - Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)
2001 - Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
2002 - Hewitt
2003 - Andy Roddick (U.S.)
2004 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2005 - Federer
2006 - Federer
2007 - Federer
2008 - Rafael Nadal (Spain)
2009 - Federer
2010 - Nadal
2011 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2012 - Djokovic
2013 - Nadal
2014 - Djokovic
2015 - Djokovic
2016 - Andy Murray (Britain)
(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar and Martyn Herman)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.