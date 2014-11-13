Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his match against Andy Murray of Britain during their tennis match at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the ATP Tour Finals in London due to injury and been replaced by Spain's David Ferrer.

The 23-year-old lost his first two round-robin matches at the season-ending tournament to Roger Federer and Andy Murray although still had an outside chance of reaching the semis.

"I am sad to announce that I have to withdraw from the rest of this competition, due to a low grade tear in my quad. It was a hard decision," Raonic said.

"You, the fans deserve a great show, and I wouldn't step out if I couldn't. I am sorry for the fans. I will do everything to be here next year."

Ferrer, who narrowly missed out on qualification after five previous appearances at the tournament, will now face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the afternoon singles -- a match Nishikori needs to win to give himself the best shot of qualifying for the semi-finals on his tournament debut.

With seven different Group B scenarios still possible, however, the two qualifiers will not be known until the eagerly-awaited night session clash between Murray and Federer.

Group leader Federer will be assured of progress, however, should Ferrer take a set off Nishikori.

