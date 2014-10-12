LONDON Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka has become the fourth player to qualify for the end-of-season ATP World Tour Finals, the ATP said in a statement on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Swiss has enjoyed a career-best season in 2014, winning his maiden grand slam title, and he has accumulated enough points to guarantee his participation at the tournament in London in November.

He became the fourth player after Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer to make the prestigious event.

"I'm extremely happy to be back in London," Wawrinka, who qualified for the semi-finals in his only appearance at the tournament last season, said in a statement.

"It was my dream and goal to qualify again this year after the great experience in 2013. It's only my second time at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals and being part of this great event remains a childhood dream for me.

"The atmosphere in London is one of a kind and it means a lot to me to be there together with the very best players of the world."

Kei Nishikori, U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic occupy the last four places in the standings, though David Ferrer, Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov still have a realistic chance of qualifying.

Three weeks remain for players to accumulate points to seal their place at the elite eight-player tournament.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)