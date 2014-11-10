Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka returned to form with a 58-minute 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Tomas Berdych at the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday.

The world number four has been stuck in a rut since losing in the U.S. Open quarter-finals, winning only one tour match since, but the Swiss looked back to his best as he opened proceedings in Group A at the O2 Arena.

"I didn't expect to win that easy, for sure," Wawrinka, who made the semi-finals here last year on his tournament debut, told reporters. "But I was ready to play well.

"I had a great week of preparation. Today, the start of the match was really important. That changed it completely."

He came within a point of winning the opening set 6-0 but was thwarted by a Berdych ace.

His opponent could not turn the tide, however, and Wawrinka wrapped up victory before the hour mark.

It was the most one-sided contest at the season-ender since it arrived in London in 2009, with Berdych managing one game less than Rafa Nadal got off Wawrinka's Davis Cup team mate Roger Federer in 2011.

"Unfortunately, it was my worst match of the whole season, and I kept it for the start here in the World Tour Finals," Berdych, who has never won his opening match in five attempts at the O2, told reporters.

Later on Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a third consecutive title in London when he takes on U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

In early doubles play, third seeds Alexander Peya (Austria) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) edged out Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) and Horia Tecau (Romania) in a deciding tiebreak.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)