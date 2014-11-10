Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning his men's singles tennis match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Stanislas Wawrinka has no doubt fellow Swiss Roger Federer will be ready for the Davis Cup final next week even if the 33-year-old goes all the way at the ATP World Tour Finals.

Both men are in action in the season-ender and the early signs are that they could be at the O2 Arena until the weekend after comfortable opening victories in round-robin play.

Australian Open champion Wawrinka crushed Czech Tomas Berdych 6-1 6-1 in Group A on Monday and Federer opened his bid for a seventh Tour Finals triumph with a 6-1 7-6 defeat of big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic on Sunday.

The Davis Cup team mates could even find themselves on the opposite side of the net in the semi-finals or final.

Federer, 33, is desperate to add the Davis Cup title to his 17 grand slam titles and even suggested himself before the Tour Finals began that the looming tie with France could play on his mind if he has a long run in London.

But Wawrinka, who will share the workload against France, has no concerns.

"I think that week it's not that bad. You play one match every two days. He's going to have a day off before the semi-final," he told reporters.

"If you look at the week, it's not a hard week. Then you have five days to get ready for clay. He's the best player ever to adapt his game on the different surface.

"It took him maybe like one hour or one day maximum to change the surface.

"But I'm sure physically he's going to be ready for trying to win here and trying to win the Davis Cup."

Switzerland will be trying to win the Davis Cup for the first time when the tie begins in Lille on Nov. 21.

None of the French singles players qualified for the World Tour Finals.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)