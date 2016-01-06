A fired up Naomi Broady let her racquet do the talking as she stormed back to beat Jelena Ostapenko in an ill-tempered Auckland Classic clash after the Briton failed to have the Latvian disqualified.

Tensions boiled over in the second set of the low key second round clash when, after a winner by Broady, the 18-year-old Ostapenko's racquet came out of her hand, bounced off the blue hard court and against the back wall towards the ball boy.

"She threw the racquet and hit the ball boy, no way was that accidental," the 25-year-old Broady complained to the umpire.

Play was delayed as the umpire and ball boy had a conversation and another official came on to court with Broady clearly upset.

The Latvian wildcard was given a code violation by the umpire and argued the racquet slipped from her hand as she avoided a disqualification - an extremely rare event in tennis.

Broady, who knocked out former world number one Ana Ivanovic in the first round on Tuesday, settled quicker to take the tiebreak and force a deciding set but the Briton looked down and out as she trailed 5-1 in the third.

But the British qualifier saved a second match point as she stormed back to prevail 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5, helped by 21 aces, and book a spot in the quarter-finals where she will face American fifth seed Sloane Stephens.

Both players shook hands at the end of the contest but bad blood remained with Broady clearly angry about the incident and repeating her accusation that Ostapenko intentionally threw her racquet in the second set.

The umpire attempted to quell the trouble as the players continued their verbal volleys.

WTA rules state that "players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the Tournament site."

Abuse is deemed as "the unauthorized touching of an official, opponent and spectator or other person." with players subject to a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation.

