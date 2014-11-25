Switzerland's Roger Federer sheds tears as he reacts after winning his Davis Cup final singles tennis match against France's Richard Gasquet at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Roger Federer will help launch an Australian-developed fast format of tennis when he plays an exhibition match against Lleyton Hewitt in Sydney in January, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday.

The format features four rule variations from the traditional game, with no advantage scoring, no lets, a tiebreaker at three games-all, and the winner of a set being the first to reach four games.

“The new format is a game changer and is set to revolutionise the game of tennis, particularly at club and social levels," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

"Time today is precious and this new fast format is perfect for any player who wants to fit their tennis matches into a busy lifestyle."

The exhibition, which will help launch the format around clubs in Australia, will follow Federer's warmup for the Australian Open at the Brisbane International earlier in January.

“I can’t wait to come to the beautiful city of Sydney for this very special match against my old friend and rival, Lleyton Hewitt,” Federer said in a statement on Tennis Australia's website (tennis.com.au) about the Jan. 12 exhibition.

“We’ve had some amazing battles over the years and I think we still bring out the best in each other every time we play.”

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)