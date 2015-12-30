Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
MELBOURNE World number nine Richard Gasquet has pulled out of the Australian Open with a back injury, organisers said on Wednesday.
"Sorry to report that @richardgasquet1 has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with a back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," organisers said on their Twitter account.
The 29-year-old Frenchman, a Wimbledon semi-finalist and quarter-finalist at the U.S. Open, has long suffered back problems and aggravated the injury while playing in exhibition tournaments this month.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.