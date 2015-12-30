France's Richard Gasquet returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their semi-final match at the Swiss Indoors ATP men's tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

MELBOURNE World number nine Richard Gasquet has pulled out of the Australian Open with a back injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Sorry to report that @richardgasquet1 has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with a back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," organisers said on their Twitter account.

The 29-year-old Frenchman, a Wimbledon semi-finalist and quarter-finalist at the U.S. Open, has long suffered back problems and aggravated the injury while playing in exhibition tournaments this month.

