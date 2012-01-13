MELBOURNE The titans of men's tennis no longer slug it out at the invitational Kooyong Classic to warm up for the Australian Open, but tournament director Colin Stubs remains defiant they will realise the error of their ways and come back.

The tournament's venue, the 120-year-old Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne's leafy eastern suburbs, remains a charming relic of a bygone era when white-clad players toting heavy wooden rackets entertained crowds jammed onto the terraces.

Spectators to the modern-day Classic still sit on stiff wooden seats around the rustic main stadium, which was centre court for the Australian Open until it was moved to the then brash, new site at Melbourne Park in 1988.

Corporate types sip champagnes under the cover of austere metal sheds, sheltered but open to the elements.

The tennis remains high quality with three top-10 players in the eight-man field this year, but a far cry from the days when Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer prowled the baselines.

Federer took his last bow at the tournament in 2009 as the global financial crisis began to bite Australia's resources-reliant economy. Mother Nature has added to the boutique tournament's struggles by raining on its parade in recent years.

"The weather didn't sit too well on Wednesday," Stubs said ruefully after gale-force winds and showers nearly washed out the matches and kept spectators away.

"Our walk-ups (tickets) were negligible because of Mother Nature... Of course it hurts us, the gate's a big part of the income."

Last year's tournament was also plagued by heavy downpours, while corporate sales have yet to recover to their pre-global financial crisis levels. The naming rights sponsor's contract and a broadcasting deal with a local network expire next year.

But the tournament, like its plainspoken 70-year-old director, has ridden out tough times throughout its 24-year history.

The 1993 event had to be moved away from Kooyong after torrential downpours washed out the courts, while the 2005 edition, won by Federer, was held without a naming rights sponsor.

LED ZEPPELIN

While there is no question of raising the money to upgrade the stadium that hosted rock acts the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin in the 1970s, Stubs has attempted to breathe new life into the sleepy event with more aggressive promotions.

He had the players promote the tournament at a busy public square in Melbourne to give it a kick along earlier in the week, while British world number four Andy Murray came back for a second year in a row to play an exhibition match on Friday.

The players, who receive appearance fees, remain the tournament's life-blood, but their flow to Kooyong has been squeezed by the rise of cash-rich tournaments springing up in the Persian Gulf states.

Players can head to an exhibition in Abu Dhabi before the ATP tour's Qatar Open and arrive in Australia after a long-haul flight too exhausted or uninterested to play in another warm-up before the year's first grand slam.

"We're not in the race competing with the Middle East tournaments. They've got bottomless pockets," Stubs said. "We've got to come up with a strategy.

"Money's not going to win it, whatever we'll do, they'll just top it."

Stubs hints cagily at plans to keep the tournament afloat for the long haul but volunteers no details. The world's best players, would in any case, start filing back to Kooyong -- when they came to their senses, he said.

"Agassi and Sampras never thought of doing anything else but coming to Australia to do all their preparation down here," Stubs added.

"They were smart, they recognised to win the Australian Open you would sometimes need to deal with some pretty harsh weather conditions and you should be here in the southern hemisphere in the weeks before the Open.

"I think these guys that are getting their matches in the northern hemisphere before the Australian Open will pay dearly for it one day.

"The potential for extreme weather exists and these guys that are coming in after Christmas that are not used to the sun and not used to the heat will be found wanting."

