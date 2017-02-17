MELBOURNE Former Davis Cup coach and captain Wally Masur has replaced Pat Rafter as Tennis Australia's high performance chief after the two-time grand slam champion stepped down from the role.

The 53-year-old Masur has worked closely with Rafter as a deputy and will look to get the best out of a crop of talented young juniors.

"Wally will ensure a seamless transition and brings with him the full gamut of experience along the performance pathway, having spent many years running and coaching one of the biggest national academies in NSW as well as serving as Davis Cup coach and then captain,” TA president Steve Healy said in a media release on Friday.

Rafter, who headed the high performance unit for two years, would take a break from administration but continue to play a role in Australian tennis in the future, he said.

“The time is right for me, I came in to Davis Cup and then in this role because I wanted to make a difference and I feel we have taken some major strides," said Rafter.

