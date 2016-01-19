Russia's Dmitry Tursunov (R) shakes hands with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after Tursunov retired from their first round match due to an injury at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Russia's Dmitry Tursunov receives treatment during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka signs autographs as he leaves after Russia's Dmitry Tursunov retired from their first round match due to an injury at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE French Open champion Stan Wawrinka shook off a stubborn early challenge from Dmitry Tursunov to advance to the second round of the Australian Open when his Russian opponent retired injured.

Wawrinka was leading 7-6(2) 6-3 when Tursunov, who had called the trainer midway through the second set to treat an apparent hip problem, indicated to the umpire he was unable to continue any further.

Tursunov, playing his first grand slam main draw match since the 2014 U.S. Open after battling a succession of foot injuries, had an opportunity to snatch the first set before the Swiss forced a tiebreak, that he won easily 7-2.

The 2014 Melbourne Park champion then pulled away to a 3-0 lead in the second set before Tursunov sought treatment on his painful hip and when the fourth-seeded Wawrinka sealed the second set, the Russian retired.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Pritha Sarkar)