SYDNEY Australian Sam Stosur is determined to show on home soil in 2012 the form that won her a first grand slam singles title at the U.S. Open this year.

The 27-year-old has struggled with the weight of expectation in Australia in the past but returning as a grand slam champion she feels she is better equipped to deal with the pressure.

"I'd love to start the year well here in Australia," she told reporters on Friday in Brisbane, where she will warm up for the Australian Open at next week's International tournament.

"I've never had a great summer here so hopefully I can turn it all around in 2012."

Stosur's victory over Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in September will, of course, further fuel expectations of a first local women's champion at the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The world number six, who was runner up at the 2010 French Open but has never been past the fourth round at Melbourne Park, believes her capacity for coping with being in the spotlight during big matches is improving.

"It's one of those things that the more you experience it the better you get with dealing with it," she added.

"The last few years (the pressure has) got a bit bigger each time and I know this year will be even more than any other time but I'm looking forward to that challenge."

The Brisbane International begins on January 1 with the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year, starting on January 16.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)