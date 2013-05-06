SYDNEY Tennis Australia (TA) is investigating media reports that Bernard Tomic's father John has been involved in an altercation with the world number 49's hitting partner Thomas Drouet in Madrid, official Todd Woodbridge said on Monday.

A report on France's RMC radio said John Tomic would appear in court in Madrid on Monday over the incident, which it said had left the Frenchman with a fractured nose and damaged vertebrae.

John Tomic called Australian sportswriter Linda Pearce early on Monday but would not elaborate on the reports, only saying: "I just want to say that I'm not in the jail, how they are writing.

"Hard to explain to you ... I'm not in the jail, just say like that. Tomorrow I will say."

Woodbridge, a former Australian Davis Cup player, said there was little he could add at this stage but confirmed that, to his knowledge, an incident had taken place.

"What's important for us at Tennis Australia is that this allegation is thrown toward John, his dad, and not to Bernard," Woodbridge, TA's head of men's tennis, told 3AW radio.

"I just want to make sure that everyone understands that this is nothing to do with Bernard and his behaviour."

TA later released a statement.

"Obviously media reports regarding an incident in Madrid are very concerning," it read.

"We are working closely with ATP officials who are investigating the incident and are unable to comment further until the full facts are known."

Tomic, who lost 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid claycourt tournament on Sunday to Czech Radek Stepanek, has long been the great young hope of Australian men's tennis but a mix of impressive displays at grand slams and a lack of consistency over the season has kept his world ranking relatively low.

He has also enjoyed his fair share of controversy in his short career, frequently clashing with Australian tennis officialdom.

One of the earliest clashes came when his father, who also acts as his coach, ordered the then 16-year-old to walk off court at a development event in protest at inaction against what he alleged was repeated foot-faulting by his opponent.

During a late-season slump last year, a string of Australian tennis coaches suggested Tomic dump his father as coach and work with someone new.

