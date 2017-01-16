Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
MELBOURNE Spanish world number 42 Nicolas Almagro defended his injury withdrawal from his match at the Australian Open on Monday, saying he had not turned up just for the $50,000 prize money that comes with a first-round exit.
Almagro lasted 23 minutes of his game against France's Jeremy Chardy when, serving at 4-0 down, he double-faulted, walked back to his chair and conceded the match.
The 31-year-old, a quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2013, cited his career earnings of more than $10 million as proof that his motivation was not the money.
"I went to court because I think I can play," he told reporters. "I was top 10, I have more than $10 million. I’m not going to play for $50,000. It is not the reason."
Almagro said he had undergone an MRI scan on his injured calf last week but had not felt the injury in training in Melbourne so decided to play his opening match.
"I was trying to play during the week," he added. "It was tough. I did an MRI and the result wasn't good. That's it. I couldn't play. I felt the problem again on court and I had to retire."
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.