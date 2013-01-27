Jarmila Gajdosova and Matthew Ebden (R) of Australia celebrate defeating Lucie Hradecka and Frantisek Cermak of Czech Republic in their mixed doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Jarmila Gajdosova and Matthew Ebden (R) of Australia kiss the trophy after defeating Lucie Hradecka and Frantisek Cermak of Czech Republic in their mixed doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Jarmila Gajdosova and Matthew Ebden (R) of Australia pose with the trophy after defeating Lucie Hradecka and Frantisek Cermak of Czech Republic in their mixed doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE Jarmila Gajdosova and Matthew Ebden became the first locals to win a main draw Australian Open title since 2005 when they clinched the mixed doubles on Sunday.

The Australian duo, both aged 25, beat the Czech-pair Lucie Hradecka and Frantisek Cermak 6-3 7-5 in the final at Rod Laver Arena in 73 minutes.

Gajdosova and Ebden both crashed out of the singles competition in the first round, Gajdosova for the eighth time, and had never played together before they got together as a wildcard pairing for the season-opening grand slam.

South African-born Ebden moved to Perth as a child and has been mentored by Australian great Margaret Court, who won 24 grand slam singles titles and 19 women's and 19 mixed doubles titles at grand slams.

Scott Draper and Samantha Stosur were the last Australian pairing to win a title at Melbourne Park when they clinched the mixed doubles in 2005.

Australian duo Casey Dellacqua and Ashleigh Barty were beaten by Italian top seeds Roberta Vinci and Sara Errani on Friday in the women's doubles final. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)