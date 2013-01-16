Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Agnieszka Radwanska continued her 2013 unbeaten streak, extending it to 11 matches, with a comfortable 6-3 6-3 second round victory over Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The world number four, who won the Auckland and Sydney tournaments before the grand slam began and is yet to drop a set this year, will now meet either Ksenia Pervak or Heather Watson in the third round.

Fifth seed Angelique Kerber also advanced to the third round when she managed to overcome a feisty Lucie Hradecka 6-3 6-1 in 69 minutes.

Kerber, like Radwanska, dropped the first service game of the match before clicking into gear in the second set and sealing a clash against either American wild card Madison Keys or Austria's Tamira Paszek with an ace.

