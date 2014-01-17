Milan pair face ignominious end to the season
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
MELBOURNE Serena Williams powered past Daniela Hantuchova 6-3 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday to advance to the fourth round.
The world number one had lost their only other encounter at Melbourne Park, in the third round in 2006 when the Slovakian beat her in straight sets, but she made no mistake this time around.
Williams looked as if she was conserving energy and doing just enough to get through the match as the temperature touched 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), and relied on her booming serve and blistering forehand to get her out of trouble on crucial points against the 31st seed.
The American, seeking her sixth Australian Open title, will now meet either Australian 17th seed Samantha Stosur or 14th-seeded Serbian Ana Ivanovic, who play later on Rod Laver Arena, in the fourth round.
BOSTON The funeral of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will take place on Monday, five days after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in a Massachusetts prison in what state officials have ruled a suicide.