Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the U.S. puts an ice-packed towel around her neck during a break in play in her women's singles match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's singles matchat the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Serena Williams (R) of the U.S. shakes hands with Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia after winning their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

MELBOURNE Serena Williams powered past Daniela Hantuchova 6-3 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday to advance to the fourth round.

The world number one had lost their only other encounter at Melbourne Park, in the third round in 2006 when the Slovakian beat her in straight sets, but she made no mistake this time around.

Williams looked as if she was conserving energy and doing just enough to get through the match as the temperature touched 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), and relied on her booming serve and blistering forehand to get her out of trouble on crucial points against the 31st seed.

The American, seeking her sixth Australian Open title, will now meet either Australian 17th seed Samantha Stosur or 14th-seeded Serbian Ana Ivanovic, who play later on Rod Laver Arena, in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)