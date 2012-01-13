Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark blows kisses to the crowd after winning her match against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the Sydney International tennis tournament January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Top seed Caroline Wozniacki will play 107th-ranked local Anastasia Rodionova in the first round of the Australian Open when she begins her bid for a maiden grand slam title.

Kim Clijsters will kick off her Australian Open title defence against a qualifier, while second seed Petra Kvitova will play 84th-ranked Russian Vera Dushevina.

Serena Williams, who has played only one injury-interrupted tournament in the lead-up following her U.S. Open final appearance, faces a test against 44th-ranked Austrian Tamira Paszek.

World number four Maria Sharapova, the 2008 champion, also faces a tricky first opponent in 67th-ranked Argentine Gisela Dulko.

U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur, Australia's top hope of a home grand slam winner, will play Romanian world number 60 Sorana Cirstea.

