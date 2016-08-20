Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
World number eight Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic has pulled out of the U.S. Open after suffering an appendicitis, he said on Saturday.
"I am very disappointed to announce I will not be able to compete at the U.S. Open this year," the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter.
"I was just diagnosed with Appendicitis in Cincinnati so I will be flying back to Europe for additional checks and treatment," he added.
"I will need to take some time off to recover fully but I know I will get back as strong as ever."
Berdych, who lost in this year's Wimbledon semi-finals to eventual champion Andy Murray, pulled out of the Rio Olympic Games due to fears over the Zika virus.
The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".