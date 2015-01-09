Bernard Tomic of Australia walks off the baseline after losing a game to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter final at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BRISBANE Roger Federer sent a reminder to the young guns of men's tennis that he is nowhere near close to riding quietly into the sunset when he romped to victory in just 39 minutes at the Brisbane International on Friday.

The 33-year-old Swiss maestro produced a masterclass of shot-making as he thrashed Australian wildcard James Duckworth 6-0 6-1 to charge into the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up event.

Federer's amazing performance came just 24 hours after he struggled to see off John Millman, raising doubts about his form ahead of the first grand slam of the year.

It was also stark evidence that he remains a major force in men's tennis with an utterly dominant victory on the same day Japanese sensation Kei Nishikori led a trio of rising stars into the last four.

"I'm very happy actually. I saved energy and stress and nerves and everything because yesterday was quite nerve wracking and physically difficult because it was first match of the season," Federer said.

"I felt tired. This morning, I had muscle pain and all that stuff. So I'm very happy I got it done quickly today."

Nishikori, still on a high after reaching the final of last year's U.S. Open, continued his impressive build-up to Melbourne when he demolished Bernard Tomic 6-0 6-4.

He was joined in the last four by Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov, another two up-and-comers tipped to challenge the old order at this year's majors.

Raonic rode his booming serve to a 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(2) win over Australia's Sam Groth to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against Nishikori.

Dimitrov made light work of his quarter-final with Martin Klizan, defeating the Slovakian 6-3 6-4 to book an equally attractive encounter against Federer.

Raonic and Dimitrov both made the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year and while they stumbled against their more seasoned opponents they, along with Nishikori, have been earmarked as potential grand slam winners.

Nishikori took less than an hour to brush past Tomic, who was also tipped for big things after reaching the quarters at Wimbledon as a teenager in 2011.

"There was not a lot I could do," the Australian told reporters. "That's why he's gotten to (number) five in the world and potentially has a big chance of becoming a top-three player this year."

