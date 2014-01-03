Serena Williams of the U.S. reaches for return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BRISBANE Serena Williams did not let her misfiring serve stop her from defeating Maria Sharapova 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach the final of the Brisbane International on Friday.

The American world number one extended her winning streak over the Russian to 14 matches.

Williams prevailed despite serving poorly throughout, with Sharapova unable to take advantage in a match where there were 10 breaks of serve in total.

The American will now face world number two Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's final after the Belarusian defeated Serbia's Jelena Jankovic 1-6 6-3 6-4.

