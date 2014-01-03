Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
BRISBANE Serena Williams did not let her misfiring serve stop her from defeating Maria Sharapova 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach the final of the Brisbane International on Friday.
The American world number one extended her winning streak over the Russian to 14 matches.
Williams prevailed despite serving poorly throughout, with Sharapova unable to take advantage in a match where there were 10 breaks of serve in total.
The American will now face world number two Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's final after the Belarusian defeated Serbia's Jelena Jankovic 1-6 6-3 6-4.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.