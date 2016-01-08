Home hope Bernard Tomic continued his promising form ahead of the Australian Open by overcoming Kei Nishikori to set up a Brisbane International semi-final against big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Tomic prevailed 6-3 1-6 6-3 against the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up on Friday to continue his push to the world's top 10 as he appears to be finally realising his potential after some turbulent early years on Tour.

"Obviously this win is huge," the world number 18 said after taking out the second seeded Japanese at Pat Rafter Arena.

"Now I'm at the level the last few months of being in the top 20 and playing these players that have been consistently in the top 10, five in the world.

"It's a huge, huge feeling to play (them), and it motivates you. That's what I needed. I needed match wins against these high-profile players around the world.

"Every match you win against a player like this is just confidence for myself, and step by step I'm achieving my goal this year.

"Being in the top 10. It's near. If I keep playing the way I'm playing there is a chance."

The Australian, who has been criticised for poor behaviour in the past, went from 78th in the world to his current career-high last year after some strong showings and a third title in Colombia.

Raonic will provide another stern examination of those top 10 credentials in the last four after the Canadian easily took down France's Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4.

Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem also made it through to the semis after beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. Thiem will meet the victor of Friday's evening quarter final between 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

In the women's draw, Germany's Angelique Kerber cruised through to the final with a 6-2 6-3 win over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Kerber, the fourth seed, will play either twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka or American qualifier Samantha Crawford in the final.

