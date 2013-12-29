Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has pulled out of the Brisbane International warm-up for the Australian Open because of an injured right shoulder, organisers said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dane, currently ranked 10th in the world, was scheduled to open her season with a first round tie against Dominika Cibulkova and seeded to meet top ranked Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

Organisers said Wozniacki still hoped to take part in next week's Sydney International to get some match practice before the first grand slam of the year, which starts at Melbourne Park on January 13.

The 2009 U.S. Open finalist had a disappointing 2013 season, winning just one title in Luxemburg and failing to reach the quarter-finals at any of the four majors for the first time in five years. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)