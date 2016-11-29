Anne Keothavong of Britain waves after being defeated by Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON Former British number one Anne Keothavong will succeed Andy Murray's mother Judy as her country's Fed Cup captain, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Tuesday.

Her first assignment will be the Euro/Africa Zone Group 1 ties in Tallinn, Estonia following next year's Australian Open.

London-born Keothavong, whose brother James is a top-level umpire, retired, aged 29, in 2013 and has been working as a TV pundit for BT Sport since.

She reached a career-high ranking of 48th in 2009 - the first British woman to crack the top 50 for 16 years.

"I think Anne is a great choice as our next Fed Cup captain," British number one Johanna Konta said.

"She will lead from real life experience because she was a winner on court and she knew what it took to step up and play for her country."

