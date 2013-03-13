LONDON Roger Draper will step down as chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association in September, Britain's tennis body said on Wednesday.

Draper, whose 2012 salary package of 640,000 pounds was branded 'outrageous' by the head of Parliament's all party tennis group last year, has been at the helm for seven years.

"The sport is entering a very exciting phase, and now is the right time for me to hand over the baton to a new leader who can build on what has been achieved in recent years, and take British tennis to new levels," he said in a statement.

British tennis had a standout year on court in 2012 with Andy Murray winning Olympic gold at Wimbledon and then becoming the country's first male grand slam champion in 76 years.

Murray was coached outside the LTA system, however.

