LONDON Judy Murray, mother of world number four Andy, was named as non-playing captain of Britain's Fed Cup women's tennis team on Thursday.

The Lawn Tennis Association said she will lead the team when they contest the Euro/Africa Zone Group I competition in Eilat, Israel in February.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent my country in this way and the role presents a very exciting challenge, given the mix of talent, experience and determination we have in our top female players right now," Murray said.

Britain's women have shown some improvement in recent years with Elena Baltacha ranked 51st in the world, Anne Keothavong 73 and Heather Watson also in the top 100.

Murray is a regular in her son's box at the biggest tournaments and was responsible for his early progress, opting to send him to Spain as a teenager to further his development.

Her elder son Jamie is a former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion.

