Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Andy Murray of Britain in the third round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy sports hall in Paris, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has been named Bulgaria's Athlete of the Year in a nationwide poll conducted by sports journalists while French Open runner-up Simona Halep won the award in neigbouring Romania.

Dimitrov's three ATP titles on different surfaces and his run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon were for many Bulgarians the highlights of the year.

Halep was a comfortable winner in the annual poll conducted by the Romanian daily Gazeta Sporturilor.

Halep rose to number two in the world in August, the highest ever WTA ranking achieved by a Romanian, and also claimed titles in Doha and Bucharest.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)