Leicester skipper Morgan doubtful for West Brom trip
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan remains doubtful for Saturday's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.
Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has been named Bulgaria's Athlete of the Year in a nationwide poll conducted by sports journalists while French Open runner-up Simona Halep won the award in neigbouring Romania.
Dimitrov's three ATP titles on different surfaces and his run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon were for many Bulgarians the highlights of the year.
Halep was a comfortable winner in the annual poll conducted by the Romanian daily Gazeta Sporturilor.
Halep rose to number two in the world in August, the highest ever WTA ranking achieved by a Romanian, and also claimed titles in Doha and Bucharest.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is confident he can play on at the highest level for another two to three years despite spending a significant part of the current campaign either on the bench or out injured.