Apr 1, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain poses for a Champion's portrait at Fort Florida Lighthouse after her match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (not pictured) in the women's singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park...

British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from this week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, citing a right shoulder injury.

Konta, winner of the weekend's Miami Open, would have been the number two seed in the WTA event.

"I was battling a slight shoulder injury and sickness during Miami which has taken hold," Konta said in a statement.

Konta, the world number seven, won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the Miami final on Saturday.

American Madison Keys is the Charleston event's top seed.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)