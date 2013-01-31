Li Na of China attends a news conference after being defeated by Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Australian Open runner-up Li Na will visit doctors in Germany on Monday for treatment on her sore left ankle and is hopeful of returning to action in a fortnight, the Chinese world number five said on Thursday.

Li rolled her ankle twice in losing the final of the women's singles at Melbourne Park to world number one Victoria Azarenka on Saturday.

"It's sore, so (I) will see doctor on Monday," Li told reporters on a conference call.

She has been recuperating at home in China and visiting family since her near-miss at the year's first grand slam.

Providing she is fit, the 30-year-old would return to action at the Qatar Total Open in Doha on February 11-17, she said. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)