Marin Cilic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic after three years, the world number 12 has said.

"I am no longer working with my coach Goran Ivanisevic," Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open under the former Wimbledon champion, said on his website (www.marin-cilic.net).

"We have started to work together in September 2013 and we had a lot of success during that period, especially winning the US Open in 2014.

"It was a huge privilege to work with Goran, I enjoyed our work all this time and Goran helped me to reach many goals.

"Unfortunately, the road we were sharing on this journey is separating and I wish only the best for Goran in the future."

The pair last worked together at Wimbledon, where Cilic surrendered a two-set lead to lose to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Cilic was part of Croatia's 3-2 comeback win over the United States in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

