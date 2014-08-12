Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday, suffering a humbling 6-1 6-4 opening-round loss to Russia's Mikhail Youzhny two days after winning the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The 12th-seeded Frenchman, whose victory over Roger Federer in the Toronto final was his fourth straight win over a top-10 opponent, offered little resistance as Youzhny needed 68 minutes to advance.

"I just gave everything last week," said Tsonga, who was unable to get any practice in on Monday due to rain. "Before the match I believed I was able to play at the good level but on the court I realised that it's going to be impossible and it was.

Croatian 14th seed Marin Cilic also had smooth passage breezing to a 6-3 6-4 win over in-form Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who lost to Federer in the Toronto semis.

British qualifier James Ward claimed his first ATP World Tour Masters win by holding on to beat Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 3-6 6-1.

