MELBOURNE Information received about possible match-fixing by tennis authorities had not been suppressed and was investigated thoroughly by its integrity unit, the chairman of the ATP Tour Chris Kermode told reporters on Monday.

The sport was rocked by a report that match and spot fixing was rife at the highest level of the game, but authorities were either suppressing any investigations or failing to act upon the information received.

