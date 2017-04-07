No easy starts for top guns at the French Open
PARIS There will be no gentle start for the favourites at the French Open starting this weekend, with nine-time winner Rafa Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic on a semi-final collision course.
LONDON Mexican player Daniel Garza has successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a six-month ban and $5,000 fine for match-fixing, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Friday.
The 31-year-old, ranked 2,054 in singles, was suspended on Oct. 18 last year after a TIU investigation ruled that he had attempted to influence the outcome of a match at an ITF Futures tournament in Calabasas, California, in March 2015.
However, following the CAS ruling, Garza, who achieved a career-high ranking of 294th in 2012, is eligible to resume playing with immediate effect. The CAS panel also awarded him 3,000 Swiss francs ($2,970) towards his legal costs.
(Reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.