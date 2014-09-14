Bob and Mike Bryan made quick work of their doubles match to ensure the United States cruised to victory in their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against Slovakia on Saturday.

The brothers' 6-1 6-2 6-1 victory over Norbert Gombos and Lukas Lacko in Chicago gave the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead to secure a place in the 2015 World Group. The Bryans needed only 76 minutes to claim the win, taking control early and facing just two break points in total.

"It was one of our better Davis Cup performances because I felt we were hitting in all facets of the game," Mike Bryan told reporters.

"(We) didn't really have any difficulty out there. Just thought we started hot and just kept it up, kept our energy high."

John Isner and Sam Querrey had secured singles victories on Friday to put the U.S. on the brink of clinching the tie before the doubles specialists sealed the deal a day later.

In Halifax, Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah kept Colombia alive in their playoff tie against hosts Canada.

Sebastian and Farah posted a 7-6(4) 7-6(7) 6-4 win over Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil to narrow Canada's lead to 2-1.

Colombia needs two singles victories on Sunday in order to turn the tie around but they face a huge task to complete an unlikely comeback.

Santiago Giraldo faces world number seven Milos Raonic in the opening contest while Alejandro Gonzalez is due to face Pospisil in the second rubber of the day.

"We wanted to finish it today," Nestor admitted. "But hopefully we'll finish it tomorrow."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)