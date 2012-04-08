BUENOS AIRES His Davis Cup business done with a crushing win for Argentina, Juan Martin del Potro is looking forward to the European claycourt circuit and resuming his climb back up the rankings.

The world number 10 beat Marin Cilic 6-1 6-2 6-1 on Sunday to give Argentina an unassailable 3-1 lead over Croatia on clay at Parque Roca and put them in their 13th Davis Cup semi-final.

"At last I'm going to rest a bit, I've been playing since Rotterdam without any days off... Afterwards I'll prepare well for Estoril, for Madrid, Rome knowing the circuit goes on and that everyone's playing from Monte Carlo," Del Potro said.

"I don't want to lose ground on those who are above me and I'm still dreaming of being able to get close as soon as possible," the 23-year-old Argentine, ranked a career high number four in January 2010, told a news conference.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion, fast emerging as successor to the crown of "King David" Nalbandian as Argentina's leader in the Davis Cup, is working his way back from wrist surgery in 2010 when he lost virtually a whole season on the tour.

Del Potro will be looking for his 11th title in Estoril, which starts on April 30 and where he will be defending champion.

"It was very tough for me to go out on court both days but I think the crowd's and the team's help were fundamental," Del Potro, who was sick on Friday and had not entirely recovered by Sunday, told a courtside TV interviewer after his victory.

"Cilic is very dangerous and his game is quite similar to mine. I've known him since we were 12 and we respect each other quite apart from the fact he went out to play tired. He's a great professional and deserves recognition."

The 23-year-old Croat, ranked 23, had battled bravely for more than 10 hours over two days in a five-set opening singles victory over Nalbandian followed by Saturday's five-set doubles defeat by the hosts.

The victory puts Argentina, four-times runners up but never winners of the famous salad bowl, into a home semi-final tie against Czech Republic.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)