MELBOURNE Former Davis Cup power Australia will continue their bid to climb back into the World Group against South Korea on the hard court of Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena from April 6-8, Tennis Australia said on Thursday.

Australia, led by ageing two-grand slam champion Lleyton Hewitt and teenage wunderkind Bernard Tomic, whitewashed China 5-0 in their regional tie in Geelong last month.

"The weather and the court are ideal for the boys and the conditions will definitely boost our chances of winning," Australia team captain and two-time U.S. O+pen champion Pat Rafter said in a statement on Thursday.

Victory over South Korea in the Asia/Oceania Group One tie would put 28-times champions Australia into a playoff to get back into the World Group.

A fixture in the Davis Cup elite until the middle of last decade, Australia lost their fourth successive World Group playoff last year when hosting Roger Federer and Switzerland in Sydney.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; )