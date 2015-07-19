MELBOURNE Ageing tour warrior Lleyton Hewitt ushered Australia into the Davis Cup semi-finals on Sunday, trouncing Aleksandr Nedovyesov 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 in the decisive singles rubber against Kazakhstan.

Australia will meet either Britain or France for a place in their first final since 2003 after the two-times grand slam champion thrilled a raucous home crowd by dominating his 115th-ranked opponent in a vintage performance.

After Nedovyesov blasted a shot past the baseline to surrender, 34-year-old Hewitt rolled over onto his back on the grasscourt and rushed over to embrace his whooping team mates.

"This is up there," he said of his victory in a courtside interview.

"I love the back-against-the-wall situation. That's what we had after day one.

"We had to rally together and find a way to get the win.

"I've always said some of my greatest wins are in Davis Cup and some of my toughest losses are in Davis Cup so I'm going to enjoy this one.

"This is what dreams are made of."

Big-serving battler Sam Groth earlier prevailed 6-3 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) over Mikhail Kukushkin in the first singles rubber to level the tie 2-2.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty)