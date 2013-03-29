Understated Nadal hits top gear
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
PRAGUE World number six Tomas Berdych will miss Czech Republic's Davis Cup quarter-final next week when the champions take on Kazakhstan.
Berdych dropped out after losing Thursday's Sony Open quarter-final against Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-3 in Miami.
"Last night's match was the last straw for me," he told the Czech Davis Cup Facebook page.
"I woke up this morning and my shoulder hurt so much that it was clear I would not be able to play in Kazakhstan."
The Czech team will now be Radek Stepanek, Lukas Rosol, Jan Hajek and Ivo Minar.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
The marketability of Tiger Woods will suffer following his arrest for driving under the influence, but the former world number one golfer's current sponsors will likely stay by his side, according to experts.