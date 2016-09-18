World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.
Argentina substitute Leonardo Mayer ended Britain's reign as Davis Cup champions with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Dan Evans in the fifth rubber of the semi-finals on Sunday.
Mayer, who unexpectedly replaced in-form Juan Martin del Potro for the deciding match, propelled the South American nation into their first final since 2011.
Andy Murray, whose defeat by Del Potro in a five-hour thriller in the opening singles on Friday left Britain facing an uphill task, had pulled the hosts level at 2-2 by beating Guido Pella 6-3 6-2 6-3 in the first of the reverse singles.
But Evans, ranked 53rd in the world, could not finish the job and Argentina secured a final showdown with Croatia, who had earlier beaten France 3-1.
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.