Andy Murray of Britain places an ice pack around his neck to keep cool during his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON Britain will have to do without their one world class player in their Davis Cup tie against Slovakia later this month after Andy Murray's decision to skip the clash in Glasgow.

The world number four, beaten by Novak Djokovic in a brutal five-set epic in the Australian Open semi-finals last week, has decided to rest some niggling injuries on medical advice.

"I'm gutted to miss out on the Davis Cup having really enjoyed playing last year, but as it's only the start of an important season, which includes the Olympics in London, it's probably a sensible decision," Murray said in an LTA statement.

"My focus in 2012 is on performing well in the grand slams and the London 2012 Olympics. I look forward to playing in the next Davis Cup tie later in the year."

Britain will rely on singles players James Ward, ranked 155, and Dan Evans, ranked 296, for the Euro/Africa Group 1 first round against the Slovaks with Colin Fleming and Ross Hutchins playing doubles.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)