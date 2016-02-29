Canada's Milos Raonic reacts during a news conference after losing his semi-final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

Canada's Davis Cup hopes received a double blow on Monday when world number 13 Milos Raonic and top doubles player Daniel Nestor pulled out of next weekend's first-round tie against France in Guadeloupe.

Raonic withdrew from the March 4-6 world-group tie as he is still recovering from an adductor tear suffered at the Australian Open while Nestor, the number 12 ranked doubles player, ruled himself out due to a last-minute family matter.

"I am deeply saddened to not be able to join my team for the Davis Cup tie in Guadeloupe,” said Raonic in a statement released by Tennis Canada. “Davis Cup has always been and will continue to be a priority in my schedule.

"My body at this moment does not allow me to compete as the muscular tear I sustained in Australia has not completely healed."

Raonic has not played a match since suffering the injury during the semi-finals in Melbourne in January, when he matched his career-best result at a Grand Slam.

He has already been forced to withdraw from the last two ATP Tour events in Delray Beach and Acapulco.

Tennis Canada said it would name replacements at a later date.

The players currently with the team in Guadeloupe include Philip Bester, Frank Dancevic, Vasek Pospisil and Adil Shamasdin.

Team captain Martin Laurendeau has until one hour before the official draw on Thursday to finalise his team.

