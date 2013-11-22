LONDON As the Davis Cup's centenary year draws to a close one of its most successful players Gardnar Mulloy, who helped the United States win the trophy on three occasions, has turned 100.

Mulloy, the oldest man to have won the men's doubles at Wimbledon when he teamed up with Budge Patty aged 43, was part of the U.S. sides in 1946, 1948 and 1949.

"Gardnar Mulloy is one of the iconic figures of ITF Seniors tennis. A three-time Davis Cup champion, he played a important role in the early development of veterans tennis, and has been a loyal and enthusiastic supporter ever since," ITF President Francesco Ricci Bitti said in a statement.

Mulloy was instrumental in the early days of Seniors tennis and the over 80s category at the Seniors World Team Championships has its trophy named after him.

He won it aged 89 in 2003.

